Col. Jason Hughes, medical logistics (70K) consultant to the Army Surgeon General and commander of the 6th Medical Logistics Management Center, speaks during the 2024 MEDLOG Leadership Symposium, held Aug. 7-8 at Fort Detrick, Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 08:15
|Photo ID:
|8591363
|VIRIN:
|240808-A-BL065-1001
|Resolution:
|2220x1643
|Size:
|927.38 KB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Hughes speaks at MEDLOG symposium [Image 5 of 5], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Symposium brings together MEDLOG community at Fort Detrick
No keywords found.