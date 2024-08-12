Command Sgt. Maj. George McCready, the incoming senior noncommissioned officer assigned to 1st Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, walks across the parade field during rehearsals for his upcoming Assumption of Responsibility ceremony at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 8, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Connor Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 04:41 Photo ID: 8591207 VIRIN: 240808-A-MW025-2037 Resolution: 1498x1648 Size: 449.24 KB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McCready assumes senior enlisted position of 1-66AR [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.