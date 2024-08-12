McCready assumes senior enlisted position of 1-66AR

Command Sgt. Maj. George McCready, the incoming senior noncommissioned officer, and Lt. Col. John Barrington, the commander, both assigned to 1st Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pose for a picture following an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony held at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 8, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Connor Smith)

