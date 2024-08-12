Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McCready assumes senior enlisted position of 1-66AR

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    08.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stand in formation during an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 8, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Connor Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 04:45
    Photo ID: 8591204
    VIRIN: 240808-A-MW025-3233
    Resolution: 1284x856
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    EUCOM; StrongerTogether; VCorps

