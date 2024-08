McCready assumes senior enlisted position of 1-66AR

Lt. Col. John Barrington, the commander of 1st Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, passes the battalion colors to Command Sgt. Maj. George McCready during an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 8, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Connor Smith)

