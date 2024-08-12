169th Fighter Wing and Operations Group Change of Command 2024

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Ferrario, outgoing commander for the 169th Fighter Wing, delivers a speech during a change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, August 10, 2024. Col. Shaun Bowes assumed command of the 169th Fighter Wing from Col. Ferrario and Lt. Col. Taylor Blevins assumed command of the 169th Operations Group from Col. Bowes. Changes of command in the military signify a pivotal transition of leadership and responsibility, ensuring continuity of mission objectives and the strategic realignment necessary to adapt to evolving challenges and opportunities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo)

