169th Fighter Wing and Operations Group Change of Command 2024

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Ferrario, the 169th Fighter Wing commander passes the 169th Operations Group guidon to Lt. Col. Taylor Blevins, as he assumes command of the 169th Operations Group during a change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, August 10, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Shaun Bowes assumed command of the 169th Fighter Wing from Col. Ferrario and Lt. Col. Taylor Blevins assumed command of the 169th Operations Group from Col. Bowes. The ceremony included the traditional passing of the guidons, symbolizing the transition of leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo)

