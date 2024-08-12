Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Fighter Wing and Operations Group Change of Command 2024 [Image 1 of 6]

    169th Fighter Wing and Operations Group Change of Command 2024

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Ferrario, the 169th Fighter Wing commander passes the 169th Operations Group guidon to Lt. Col. Taylor Blevins, as he assumes command of the 169th Operations Group during a change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, August 10, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Shaun Bowes assumed command of the 169th Fighter Wing from Col. Ferrario and Lt. Col. Taylor Blevins assumed command of the 169th Operations Group from Col. Bowes. The ceremony included the traditional passing of the guidons, symbolizing the transition of leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Change of Command
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    169th Operations Group

