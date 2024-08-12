U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Paul Custer, dedicated crew chief, and Senior Airman Ashley Spiver, assistant dedicated crew chief, both assigned to the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, render a salute after changing the pilot’s name on the side of an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet during the 169th Fighter Wing and the 169th Operations Group change of command ceremonies at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 10, 2024. Changes of command in the military signify a pivotal transition of leadership and responsibility, ensuring continuity of mission objectives and the strategic realignment necessary to adapt to evolving challenges and opportunities. (U.S. Air National Guard by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 14:00
|Photo ID:
|8589802
|VIRIN:
|240810-Z-VD276-1005
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|14.11 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th Fighter Wing and 169th Operations Group change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.