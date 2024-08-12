Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Fighter Wing and 169th Operations Group change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    169th Fighter Wing and 169th Operations Group change of command ceremony

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Paul Custer, dedicated crew chief, and Senior Airman Ashley Spiver, assistant dedicated crew chief, both assigned to the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, render a salute after changing the pilot's name on the side of an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet during the 169th Fighter Wing and the 169th Operations Group change of command ceremonies at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 10, 2024. Changes of command in the military signify a pivotal transition of leadership and responsibility, ensuring continuity of mission objectives and the strategic realignment necessary to adapt to evolving challenges and opportunities. (U.S. Air National Guard by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 14:00
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    169FW
    169th Operations Group
    169OG

