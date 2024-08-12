Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Fighter Wing and Operations Group Change of Command 2024 [Image 2 of 6]

    169th Fighter Wing and Operations Group Change of Command 2024

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes receives the 169th Fighter Wing guidon from Brig. Gen. Karl Bowers Jr., the assistant adjutant general-air, South Carolina, as he assumes command of the wing from Col. Michael Ferrario during a change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, August 10, 2024. Changes of command in the military signify a pivotal transition of leadership and responsibility, ensuring continuity of mission objectives and the strategic realignment necessary to adapt to evolving challenges and opportunities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 14:00
    Photo ID: 8589801
    VIRIN: 240810-Z-IV744-1042
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 16.26 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Change of Command
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    169th Operations Group

