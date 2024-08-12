U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes receives the 169th Fighter Wing guidon from Brig. Gen. Karl Bowers Jr., the assistant adjutant general-air, South Carolina, as he assumes command of the wing from Col. Michael Ferrario during a change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, August 10, 2024. Changes of command in the military signify a pivotal transition of leadership and responsibility, ensuring continuity of mission objectives and the strategic realignment necessary to adapt to evolving challenges and opportunities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo)

Date Taken: 08.10.2024
Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
169th Fighter Wing and Operations Group Change of Command 2024