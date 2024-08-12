Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard issues first Response Operations Ashore Insignia [Image 3 of 8]

    Coast Guard issues first Response Operations Ashore Insignia

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Commands gathered as two operations specialist members are pinned at Sector Maryland - National Capital Region in Baltimore, Maryland, August 14, 2024. The two OS members received the Response Operations Ashore Insignia, the first new insignia issued by the Coast Guard in over 20 years, which recognizes the major Coast Guard contributions to service and operational roles of maritime law enforcement, response, security operations, and defense operations conducted by the response ashore operations community. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 13:39
    Photo ID: 8589793
    VIRIN: 240814-G-KC281-1013
    Resolution: 6048x3400
    Size: 16.09 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard issues first Response Operations Ashore Insignia
    Coast Guard issues first Response Operations Ashore Insignia
    Coast Guard issues first Response Operations Ashore Insignia
    Coast Guard issues first Response Operations Ashore Insignia
    Coast Guard issues first Response Operations Ashore Insignia
    Coast Guard issues first Response Operations Ashore Insignia
    Coast Guard issues first Response Operations Ashore Insignia
    Coast Guard issues first Response Operations Ashore Insignia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Operations
    Coast Guard
    Response Ashore Insignia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download