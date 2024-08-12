Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard issues first Response Operations Ashore Insignia [Image 8 of 8]

    Coast Guard issues first Response Operations Ashore Insignia

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Chief Ryan Bradford, an Operations Specialist at the Sector Maryland - National Capital Region Command Center, is one of two member who is receiving an official Response Operations Ashore Insignia pinning in Baltimore, Maryland August 14, 2024. The Response Operations Ashore Insignia, the first new insignia by the Coast Guard in over 20 years, recognizes the major Coast Guard contributions to service and operational roles of maritime law enforcement, response, security operations, and defense operations conducted by the response ashore operations community. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero)

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Operations
    Coast Guard
    Response Ashore Insignia

