Coast Guard issues first Response Operations Ashore Insignia

Commands gathered as two operations specialist members are pinned at Sector Maryland - National Capital Region in Baltimore, Maryland, August 14, 2024. The two OS members received the Response Operations Ashore Insignia, the first new insignia issued by the Coast Guard in over 20 years, which recognizes the major Coast Guard contributions to service and operational roles of maritime law enforcement, response, security operations, and defense operations conducted by the response ashore operations community. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero)

