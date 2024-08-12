Coast Guard issues first Response Operations Ashore Insignia

Chief Ryan Bradford, an Operations Specialist at the Sector Maryland - National Capital Region Command Center, is one of two member who is receiving an official Response Operations Ashore Insignia pinning in Baltimore, Maryland August 14, 2024. The Response Operations Ashore Insignia, the first new insignia by the Coast Guard in over 20 years, recognizes the major Coast Guard contributions to service and operational roles of maritime law enforcement, response, security operations, and defense operations conducted by the response ashore operations community. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero)

