    Fort Leonard Wood’s 399th Army Band marches in final review ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Leonard Wood’s 399th Army Band marches in final review ceremony

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Dawn Arden 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    399th Army Band Commander and Bandmaster Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jared DeLaney (front left) and Drum Major 1st Sgt. Jennifer Champagne (far right) render salute as the band plays during a change-of-command ceremony for 169th Engineer Battalion Aug. 9 on Gammon Field. This is the final review ceremony for the 399th Army Band which is slated to inactivate by Oct. 14 as part of the Army’s force restructure.

