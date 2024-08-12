Fort Leonard Wood’s 399th Army Band marches in final review ceremony

399th Army Band Commander and Bandmaster Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jared DeLaney (front left) and Drum Major 1st Sgt. Jennifer Champagne (far right) render salute as the band plays during a change-of-command ceremony for 169th Engineer Battalion Aug. 9 on Gammon Field. This is the final review ceremony for the 399th Army Band which is slated to inactivate by Oct. 14 as part of the Army’s force restructure.

Date Taken: 08.09.2024
Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US