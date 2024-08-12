399th Army Band Commander and Bandmaster Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jared DeLaney (front left) and Drum Major 1st Sgt. Jennifer Champagne (far right) render salute as the band plays during a change-of-command ceremony for 169th Engineer Battalion Aug. 9 on Gammon Field. This is the final review ceremony for the 399th Army Band which is slated to inactivate by Oct. 14 as part of the Army’s force restructure.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 10:51
|Photo ID:
|8589309
|VIRIN:
|240809-A-WU318-4367
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leonard Wood's 399th Army Band marches in final review ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Dawn Arden