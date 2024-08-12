The 399th Army Band, led by Drum Major 1st Sgt. Jennifer Champagne, marches past the reviewing stand during a change-of-command ceremony for 169th Engineer Battalion Aug. 9 on Gammon Field. The band’s presence represents the significant role the fife, drum and bugle have played throughout military history for signaling in camp or on the battlefield. This is the final review ceremony for the 399th Army Band which is slated to inactivate by Oct. 14 as part of the Army’s force restructure.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 10:51 Photo ID: 8589288 VIRIN: 240809-A-WU318-2888 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 3.36 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Leonard Wood’s 399th Army Band marches in final review ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Dawn Arden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.