Fort Leonard Wood’s 399th Army Band marches in final review ceremony

399th Army Band Commander and Bandmaster Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jared DeLaney prepares the band for their final review ceremony performance during a change-of-command ceremony for 169th Engineer Battalion Aug. 9 on Gammon Field. The band was originally activated more than 80 years ago, on June 1, 1944, as the 399th Armed Service Forces Band in Naples, Italy. Two years later, on Sept. 5, 1946, the band officially accepted their current name, the 399th Army Band. This is the final review ceremony for the 399th Army Band which is slated to inactivate by Oct. 14 as part of the Army’s force restructure.

