Fort Leonard Wood’s 399th Army Band marches in final review ceremony

Drum Major 1st Sgt. Jennifer Champagne (front center) leads the 399th Army Band as they march in front of the reviewing stand during a change-of-command ceremony for 169th Engineer Battalion Aug. 9 on Gammon Field. This is the final review ceremony for the 399th Army Band which is slated to inactivate by Oct. 14 as part of the Army’s force restructure. With 70 years of continuous service at Fort Leonard Wood, the 399th has been on post longer than any other unit.

