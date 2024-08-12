1st CBCS participates in Arcane Thunder 2024

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Garner, 1st Combat Communications Squadron tactical communications planner, monitors a spectrograph during exercise Arcane Thunder 24 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024. The U.S. Army 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force led Arcane Thunder 24, conducting training in a joint, combined environment focusing on the employment and synchronization of non-lethal effects against adversaries in all domains to enable joint forces freedom of action in the U.S. European Command theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

