U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Robert Sherman, right, 25th Space Range Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of communications focal point, and U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Shea, 25th SRS section chief, evaluates a spectrogram during Exercise Arcane Thunder 24 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024. Arcane Thunder 24 is a theater-wide electromagnetic warfare precision synchronization exercise that took place in Germany and Morocco. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 07:18 Photo ID: 8586514 VIRIN: 240808-F-EV810-1037 Resolution: 5399x3592 Size: 1.85 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st CBCS participates in Arcane Thunder 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.