1st CBCS participates in Arcane Thunder 2024

U.S. Airmen with the 1st Combat Communications Squadron collaborate during exercise Arcane Thunder 24 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024. Arcane Thunder promotes understanding and collaboration between Allied and partner nations, significantly contributing to regional stability and security by improving the ability of partner forces to operate effectively in times of crisis or conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

