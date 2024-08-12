1st CBCS participates in Arcane Thunder 2024

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah Figueroa, 1st Combat Communications Squadron expeditionary communications technician, monitors systems during Exercise Arcane Thunder 24 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024. The 1st CBCS is part of the 435th Communications Operations Group, which provides its major command's only combat communications support for all of NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

