    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces [Image 7 of 7]

    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces

    FIJI

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    IPAMS/SELF 2024 kicked off with an Opening Ceremony welcoming Army Chiefs & heads of delegations from 20 different nations. The chiefs gathered to discuss regional security & promote peace & stability for a Free and Open Indo Pacific.IPAMS/SELF is one of the largest gathering of senior land forces leaders and security officials in the region that enhances our alliances and partnerships to more effectively communicate with each other, provide unique perspectives to common challenges, and if called upon work together to respond to crises or contingencies across the Indo-Pacific region.

