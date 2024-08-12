Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces

IPAMS/SELF 2024 kicked off with an Opening Ceremony welcoming Army Chiefs & heads of delegations from 20 different nations. The chiefs gathered to discuss regional security & promote peace & stability for a Free and Open Indo Pacific. The opening ceremony for the Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar included a traditional Fijian kava ceremony honoring visiting guests and co-hosts US Army Pacific and its commander Gen. Charles Flynn.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 04:47
|Photo ID:
|8586449
|VIRIN:
|240813-A-YX677-8256
|Resolution:
|6107x4073
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|FJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
