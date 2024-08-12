IPAMS/SELF 2024 kicked off with an Opening Ceremony welcoming Army Chiefs & heads of delegations from 20 different nations. The chiefs gathered to discuss regional security & promote peace & stability for a Free and Open Indo Pacific. The opening ceremony for the Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar included a traditional Fijian kava ceremony honoring visiting guests and co-hosts US Army Pacific and its commander Gen. Charles Flynn.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 04:48 Photo ID: 8586446 VIRIN: 240813-A-YX677-8251 Resolution: 7639x5095 Size: 2.65 MB Location: FJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.