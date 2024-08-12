Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces [Image 1 of 7]

    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces

    FIJI

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    IPAMS/SELF 2024 kicked off with an Opening Ceremony welcoming Army Chiefs & heads of delegations from 20 different nations. The chiefs gathered to discuss regional security & promote peace & stability for a Free and Open Indo Pacific. The opening ceremony for the Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar included a traditional Fijian kava ceremony honoring visiting guests and co-hosts US Army Pacific and its commander Gen. Charles Flynn.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 04:48
    This work, Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    USARMY
    ALLIESANDPARTNERS
    FreeandOpenPacific
    IPAMS24

