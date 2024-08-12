Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces

IPAMS/SELF 2024 kicked off with an Opening Ceremony welcoming Army Chiefs & heads of delegations from 20 different nations. The chiefs gathered to discuss regional security & promote peace & stability for a Free and Open Indo Pacific.IPAMS/SELF is one of the largest gathering of senior land forces leaders and security officials in the region that enhances our alliances and partnerships to more effectively communicate with each other, provide unique perspectives to common challenges, and if called upon work together to respond to crises or contingencies across the Indo-Pacific region.

