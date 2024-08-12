Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Week of the Bayonet fun run event

    Week of the Bayonet fun run event

    JBLM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jaidyn Moore 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army families with the 7th Infantry Division prepare to participate in a family fun run event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 12, 2024. Today the 7ID maintains three fit and lethal brigades and stands ready to deploy, engage and destroy the enemies of the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

