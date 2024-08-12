Week of the Bayonet fun run event

A mascot of 1st Battalion 7th Infantry Regiment participates in a family fun run during the Week of the Bayonet at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 12, 2024. Today the 7ID maintains three fit and lethal brigades and stands ready to deploy, engage and destroy the enemies of the United States (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

