    Week of the Bayonet fun run event

    JBLM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jaidyn Moore 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers with 7th Infantry Division held flag during a family fun run event during Week of the Bayonet at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 12, 2024. The Week of the Bayonet is a cherished tradition that strengthens Soldiers and builds bonds through ceremony and competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

