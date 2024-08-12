Week of the Bayonet fun run event

U.S. Army soldiers with 7th Infantry Division held flag during a family fun run event during Week of the Bayonet at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 12, 2024. The Week of the Bayonet is a cherished tradition that strengthens Soldiers and builds bonds through ceremony and competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

