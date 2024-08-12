Week of the Bayonet fun run event

U.S. Army Soldiers with 7th Infantry Division participates in a family fun run event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 12, 2024. This event fosters esprit de corps and unit cohesion through friendly competition and morale-boosting activities (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

