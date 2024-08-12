Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Begins CPX-1D [Image 3 of 3]

    10th Mountain Division Begins CPX-1D

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, raise a tent during the Command Post Exercise 1D at Fort Drum, New York, August 12, 2024. Through rehearsing efficient convoy operations, the 10th Mountain Division’s maneuverability and secure movement are bolstered through complex terrains in large-scale combat environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

