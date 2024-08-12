Soldiers with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, unload electronics during the Command Post Exercise 1D at Fort Drum, New York, August 12, 2024. CPX 1D is designed to build muscle memory in establishing, maintaining, and operating out of command nodes essential to performing in large-scale combat environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 17:08 Photo ID: 8585623 VIRIN: 240812-A-RM492-9951 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.78 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Mountain Division Begins CPX-1D [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.