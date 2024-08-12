Soldiers with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, unload a tent with the help of a crane during the Command Post Exercise 1D at Fort Drum, New York, August 12, 2024. CPX 1D ensures teams are prepared to establish and manage command nodes efficiently when needed in large-scale combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 17:09
|Photo ID:
|8585622
|VIRIN:
|240812-A-RM492-5009
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division Begins CPX-1D [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.