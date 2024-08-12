Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    613 Engineer Facilities Detachment deployment ceremony [Image 11 of 13]

    613 Engineer Facilities Detachment deployment ceremony

    SPRINGFIELD, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Ritchie, the commander of the 613th Engineer Facilities Detachment, 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, hugs his wife at the Springfield Army National Guard Armory in Springfield, Kentucky on August 5, 2024. Approximately 15 Soldiers of the 613 FACDET are departing for Kuwait for base directorate of public works mission at Camp Buehring. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 08:47
    Photo ID: 8584350
    VIRIN: 240805-Z-QL321-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 26.36 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, KENTUCKY, US
    National Guard facilities detachment deploys for base mission in Kuwait

    TAGS

    deployment ceremony
    family
    National Guard
    DPW
    149th MEB
    613 FACDET

