Soldiers with the 613th Engineer Facilities Detachment, 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, salute during the National Anthem at the Springfield Army National Guard Armory in Springfield, Kentucky on August 5, 2024. Approximately 15 Soldiers of the 613 FACDET are departing for Kuwait for base directorate of public works mission at Camp Buehring. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 Location: SPRINGFIELD, KENTUCKY, US This work, 613 Engineer Facilities Detachment deployment ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.