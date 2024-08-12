U.S. Army Col. Brandye Williams, commander of the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, speaks to deploying Soldiers of the 613th Engineer Facilities Detachment at the Springfield Army National Guard Armory in Springfield, Kentucky on August 5, 2024. Approximately 15 Soldiers of the 613 FACDET are departing for Kuwait for base directorate of public works mission at Camp Buehring. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 08:47 Photo ID: 8584341 VIRIN: 240805-Z-QL321-1002 Resolution: 6145x4097 Size: 21.69 MB Location: SPRINGFIELD, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 613 Engineer Facilities Detachment deployment ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.