613 Engineer Facilities Detachment deployment ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Charles Hilpp, an engineer officer with the 613th Engineer Facilities Detachment, 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, pose for photos with his family and friends at the Springfield Army National Guard Armory in Springfield, Kentucky on August 5, 2024. Approximately 15 Soldiers of the 613 FACDET are departing for Kuwait for base directorate of public works mission at Camp Buehring. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 08:47
|Photo ID:
|8584345
|VIRIN:
|240805-Z-QL321-1012
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|23.34 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
National Guard facilities detachment deploys for base mission in Kuwait
