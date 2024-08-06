U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 521st Contingency Response Squadron operate a K-loader during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Mather Airport, Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 9, 2024. As part of the 305th Air Mobility Wing, the 32nd Air Refueling Squadron operates the KC-46 Pegasus aircraft conducting air refueling missions necessary to support air mobility missions on a global scale. During BE 24-3, Air Mobility Command assets supported warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics and tactical air-to-air refueling. Bamboo Eagle provides participating units opportunities to highlight Air Force efforts to reoptimize for Great Power Competition and to focus on mission readiness to deliver cross-functional and lethal combat capabilities with the speed and agility required to meet pacing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)
08.09.2024
08.11.2024
|8583711
|240809-F-RF516-1027
|3775x2514
|719.05 KB
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|5
|0
United teams, unmatched success: 32nd EARS maneuvers joint force excellence during BE 24-3
