    United teams, unmatched success: 32nd EARS maneuvers joint force excellence during BE 24-3 [Image 6 of 10]

    United teams, unmatched success: 32nd EARS maneuvers joint force excellence during BE 24-3

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcos Negron, 521st Contingency Response Squadron tactical communications technician, poses for a photo during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Mather Airport, Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 9, 2024. As part of the 305th Air Mobility Wing, the 32nd Air Refueling Squadron operates the KC-46 Pegasus aircraft conducting air refueling missions necessary to support air mobility missions on a global scale. During BE 24-3, Air Mobility Command assets supported warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics and tactical air-to-air refueling. Bamboo Eagle provides participating units opportunities to highlight Air Force efforts to reoptimize for Great Power Competition and to focus on mission readiness to deliver cross-functional and lethal combat capabilities with the speed and agility required to meet pacing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Keifer Bowes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 19:09
    Photo ID: 8583712
    VIRIN: 240809-F-RF516-1043
    Resolution: 4434x2953
    Size: 837.16 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United teams, unmatched success: 32nd EARS maneuvers joint force excellence during BE 24-3 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    BENAFB
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    BE 24-3
    AMC BE 24-3

