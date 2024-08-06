United teams, unmatched success: 32nd EARS maneuvers joint force excellence during BE 24-3

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Keifer Bowes, 32nd Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom operator, loads cargo onto a KC-46 Pegasus during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Mather Airport, Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 9, 2024. As part of the 305th Air Mobility Wing, the 32nd ARS operates the KC-46 Pegasus aircraft conducting air refueling missions necessary to support air mobility missions on a global scale. During BE 24-3, Air Mobility Command assets supported warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics and tactical air-to-air refueling. Bamboo Eagle provides participating units opportunities to highlight Air Force efforts to reoptimize for Great Power Competition and to focus on mission readiness to deliver cross-functional and lethal combat capabilities with the speed and agility required to meet pacing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)

