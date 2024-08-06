United teams, unmatched success: 32nd EARS maneuvers joint force excellence during BE 24-3

Photo By Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Keifer Bowes, 32nd Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Keifer Bowes, 32nd Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom operator, loads cargo onto a KC-46 Pegasus during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Mather Airport, Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 9, 2024. As part of the 305th Air Mobility Wing, the 32nd ARS operates the KC-46 Pegasus aircraft conducting air refueling missions necessary to support air mobility missions on a global scale. During BE 24-3, Air Mobility Command assets supported warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics and tactical air-to-air refueling. Bamboo Eagle provides participating units opportunities to highlight Air Force efforts to reoptimize for Great Power Competition and to focus on mission readiness to deliver cross-functional and lethal combat capabilities with the speed and agility required to meet pacing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal) see less | View Image Page

Air and ground crews from the 32nd Air Refueling Squadron conducted 24-hour operations in their KC-46 Pegasus fleet leading precise in-air refueling missions that enabled fighter jets, bombers and surveillance aircraft to maintain a continuous presence during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Mather Airport in Sacramento, California, Aug. 2-9, 2024.



This year’s third iteration of the exercise presided in designated airspace over disaggregated locations in the western part of the U.S. and the Pacific Ocean, enabling Mobility Air Forces to showcase their ability to rapidly deploy and establish operations upon reaching the theater to maneuver the Joint Force at time, scale and mass.



During the exercise, the 32nd ARS was renamed the 32nd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron to further cement structure, agility and mission execution in a combat representative environment. The 32nd EARS was comprised of 23 units and three contractor agencies, including members from the 32nd ARS, 305th Operational Support Squadron, 621st Contingency Response Wing, 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the 87th Air Base Wing. BE 24-3 is preparing the 32nd EARS for its upcoming Air Force Force Generation certification in January 2025, followed by its subsequent entry into the available bin next Spring.



“This exercise was a great opportunity to partner with multiple agencies from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst as well as other entities in the KC-46 enterprise to expand our capabilities operating in austere locations,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Doenitz, 32nd EARS commander. “We enable the joint force. Expanding our capabilities increases their lethality. We’re working this week on multiple connectivity initiatives, utilizing our resources and personnel in new ways to increase KC-46 effectiveness operating in contested environments. The collaboration between these various organizations has enabled our squadron to sustain the high ops-tempo necessary to succeed.”



The 32nd EARS team exploded into theater and immediately kicked off operational support for F-15E Strike Eagles and F-22 Raptors from the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, as well as F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 706th Aggressor Squadron, F-35 Lightning IIs from Royal Air Force Mildenhall and U.S. Marine F-35s, which enhanced joint force integration and projected all domain combat power.



The exercise also provided the 32nd EARS opportunities to reoptimize for Great Power Competition by focusing on support teams made up of Airmen from various Air Force Specialty Codes, leveraging skills and knowledge from different JB MDL agencies. This intentional shift underscores Air Mobility Command’s efforts to enhance human performance by developing Mission Ready Airmen equipped for GPC.



Airmen assigned to the 521st Contingency Response Squadron implemented the Mission Ready Airmen concept during the exercise as they were the expeditionary squadron’s Contingency Response Element, which consisted of eight individuals proficient in aircraft maintenance, aerial transport, communications and security forces. The CRE team’s mission was to process cargo, organize structures and establish communications for seamless air crew arrival and departure, making them the first ones in and the last ones out.



“The 621st CRW utilized the ‘hub and spoke’ method for this exercise and this team was assembled specifically for Bamboo Eagle to be tactically deployed to the ‘spokes’ that span the western U.S.,” said Staff Sgt. Alexis Clayton, 521st CRS security forces member. “I see a lot of crossover when it comes to AFSCs on my team. For example, even though I am security forces, I’ve learned the joint inspection process and proper cargo handling. We all rely on each other to get the job done and we’re learning so much about the importance of this cross-functional development for mission readiness.”



The fast-paced exercise drove the 32nd EARS Mission Ready Airmen to seamlessly accomplish maximum endurance operations, which requires full support and participation from our allies and partners. Working closely with a local agency for KC-46 refueling, the teams downloaded more gallons of fuel in five days than the agency’s annual average, generating a record-setting 101 sorties.



“Over the duration of Bamboo Eagle 24-3, our Airmen have demonstrated what it means to be the greatest, most capable and lethal Air Force in the world,” said Col. Kathleen M. Hasson, 305th Air Mobility Wing commander. “I am proud of the high standard our aircrew, maintainers and support personnel operated at. It showcased the readiness required now to project and connect the joint force globally and I have no doubt their continued commitment to excellence will ensure we are ready for what the future holds.”



As the U.S. and its allies continue to prepare for potential operations in increasingly complex environments, the ability to sustain air operations over extended periods and vast distances will prove critical. The 305th AMW remains focused on developing new tactics, techniques and procedures to ensure strategic advantage and warfighting capabilities advancement for AMC and the joint forces.