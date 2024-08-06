Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAR Co. Conducts First LAV Live-Fire Aboard USS Somerset [Image 4 of 10]

    LAR Co. Conducts First LAV Live-Fire Aboard USS Somerset

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Light Armored Vehicle 25s attached to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, engage a floating target 25mm cannons during live-fire training aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean Aug. 8, 2024. LAR Co. conducted a deck shoot to maintain readiness and sustain unit level training standards, also marking the first LAV live-fire training conducted aboard an LPD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Defend the Ship: LAR Co. Conducts LAV Live-Fire Aboard USS Somerset

