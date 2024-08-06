Defend the Ship: LAR Co. Conducts LAV Live-Fire Aboard USS Somerset

Photo By Cpl. Aidan Hekker | U.S. Marine Corps Light Armored Vehicle 25s attached to Light Armored Reconnaissance...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Aidan Hekker | U.S. Marine Corps Light Armored Vehicle 25s attached to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, engage a floating target 25mm cannons during live-fire training aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean Aug. 8, 2024. LAR Co. conducted a deck shoot to maintain readiness and sustain unit level training standards, also marking the first LAV live-fire training conducted aboard an LPD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC OCEAN – U.S. Marines assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted an integrated small craft action team training on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 8.



Six crews from Light Armored Reconnaissance Company manned two light armored vehicles, setting a foundation of preparation in case the 15th MEU would need to defend the ship in a potential real-world scenario.



“Today’s training serves as a proof of concept of the capability that a light armored vehicle adds to the defense of the amphibious task force,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. James Myles, company commander for Light Armored Reconnaissance Company. “Our Marines now understand what it takes to conduct this type of operation while embarked and can use this as a blueprint for follow-on unit level training to further enhance their skills.”



Marines worked in harmony to engage simulated enemy targets in the vicinity of Somerset. The training marked the first time that a light armored vehicle utilized its M242 Bushmaster 25mm chain gun for a live-fire range while embarked on an amphibious transport dock.



Light Armored Reconnaissance Company has 20 light armored vehicles embarked aboard Somerset, which contributed to enhancing partners capabilities in five U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises throughout the 15th MEU and Somerset’s Indo-Pacific deployment.



Light Armored Reconnaissance Company performs combined arms reconnaissance and security missions in support of Battalion Landing Team 1/5, the ground combat element for the 15th MEU. Its mission is to conduct reconnaissance, security, and economy of force operations, and, within its capabilities, limited offensive or defensive operations that exploit the unit’s mobility and firepower. The light armored vehicle is an all-weather, all-terrain vehicle combining speed, maneuverability, and firepower to fulfill a variety of missions across the spectrum of military operations.



Elements of the 15th MEU embarked aboard Somerset are deployed to the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations as a sea-based, expeditionary crisis response force capable of conducting amphibious missions across the full range of military operations.