LAR Co. Conducts First LAV Live-Fire Aboard USS Somerset

U.S. Marines assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire a Light Armored Vehicle 25’s 25mm cannon at a floating target during live-fire training aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean Aug. 8, 2024. LAR Co. conducted a deck shoot to maintain readiness and sustain unit level training standards, also marking the first LAV live-fire training conducted aboard an LPD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2024 14:04
|Photo ID:
|VIRIN:
|Resolution:
|Size:
|Location:
|USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|Downloads:
