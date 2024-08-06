LAR Co. Conducts First LAV Live-Fire Aboard USS Somerset

A U.S. Marine assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, loads ammunition into a light armored vehicle M242 Bushmaster 25mm cannon for live-fire training aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean Aug. 8, 2024. LAR Co. conducted a deck shoot to maintain readiness and sustain unit level training standards, also marking the first LAV live-fire training conducted aboard an LPD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.11.2024 14:04 Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN