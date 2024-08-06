Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Spruance meets with Saipan leadership [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Spruance meets with Saipan leadership

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Sitter 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240805-N-WV584-1201 SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 5, 2024) From the left, Cmdr. Leigh Tate, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), Cmdr. Matt Adams, commanding officer of Spruance, Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) and Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, CNMI, meet on the pier where Spruance is docked. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is currently moored pierside in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

