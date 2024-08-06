Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Spruance Conducts Saipan Port Call

    USS Spruance meets with Saipan leadership

    Photo By Seaman Apprentice Joseph Sitter | 240805-N-WV584-1201 SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 5, 2024) From the left,...... read more read more

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    08.08.2024

    Story by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Sitter 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS (AUG. 8, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) departed Saipan after a scheduled port call Aug. 4-8, marking an important opportunity to strengthen relationships in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI). The port visit provided the Spruance crew the chance to engage with local communities, experience Saipan’s rich cultural heritage, and continue the longstanding partnership between the United States Navy and CNMI.

    “We are honored to visit Saipan and strengthen our enduring ties with the Northern Mariana Islands,” said Cmdr. Matt Adams, commanding officer of Spruance. “This port visit offers our crew a unique chance to experience the rich culture and history of Saipan while demonstrating our commitment maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

    During the port visit, Spruance hosted various events with local leadership and businesses, held receptions for local officials, and attended events with the Saipan community. These engagements enhance relations and provide Sailors with the opportunity to partake in local experiences due to the island’s welcoming hospitality.
    Activities included community outreach events, engagement with local leaders and tours around the island, showcasing the Navy’s commitment to maintaining strong regional partnerships.

    Spruance, equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry and sensor systems designed for multi-mission operations, including anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare, continues operations within Carrier Strike Group Three. The Strike Group currently remains underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations, maintaining a mission-ready naval presence to ensure freedom of navigation and promote peace and stability in the region.

    Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

