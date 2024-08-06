USS Spruance meets with Saipan leadership

240805-N-WV584-1103 SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 5, 2024) From the left, Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), Cmdr. Leigh Tate, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), Cmdr. Matt Adams, commanding officer of Spruance, and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, CNMI, meet on the pier where Spruance is docked. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is currently moored pierside in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)



