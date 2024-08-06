USS Spruance meets with Saipan leadership

240805-N-WV584-1159 SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 5, 2024) Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, left, thanks Cmdr. Matt Adams, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), after receiving a challenge coin on the pier where Spruance is docked. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is currently moored pierside in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

