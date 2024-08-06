Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Blue Ridge Conducts Routine Underway Operations

    SULU SEA

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Toi Williams 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Aundreic Hernandez, from Houston, finishes an aluminum frame aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while underway in the Sulu Sea, Aug. 7, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the U.S. Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Toi Williams)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024
    Photo ID: 8582397
    VIRIN: 240807-N-GU321-1017
    Resolution: 4359x2906
    Size: 908.95 KB
    Location: SULU SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Blue Ridge Conducts Routine Underway Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Toi Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    U.S. Navy

