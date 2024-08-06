USS Blue Ridge Conducts Routine Underway Operations

Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Aundreic Hernandez, from Houston, finishes an aluminum frame aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while underway in the Sulu Sea, Aug. 7, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the U.S. Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Toi Williams)

