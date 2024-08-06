Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240806-N-ZU848-1198 [Image 1 of 7]

    240806-N-ZU848-1198

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy prepare dinner for the crew aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while underway in the South China Sea, Aug. 6, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the U.S. Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Craft)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 02:20
    Photo ID: 8582394
    VIRIN: 240806-N-ZU848-1198
    Resolution: 4278x2852
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240806-N-ZU848-1198 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240806-N-ZU848-1198
    240806-N-ZU848-1208
    240806-N-ZU848-1308
    USS Blue Ridge Conducts Routine Underway Operations
    USS Blue Ridge Conducts Routine Underway Operations
    USS Blue Ridge Conducts Routine Underway Operations
    USS Blue Ridge Conducts Routine Underway Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Midshipmen
    Summer Cruise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download